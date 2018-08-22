BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in BB&T were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of BB&T by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 185,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 146,844 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T in the first quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BB&T by 52.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 6,829,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,424,000 after purchasing an additional 79,193 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,662.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners lowered shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

