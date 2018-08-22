Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

PVBC opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.05.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Provident Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

