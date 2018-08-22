Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $391,000 in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Stock

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone bought 1,407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,291,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

