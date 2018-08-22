Basf (BAS) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €101.00 ($114.77) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAS. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.36 ($110.64).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €79.06 ($89.84) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €78.97 ($89.74) and a 1-year high of €98.70 ($112.16).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.