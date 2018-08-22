Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (BMD)

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (LON:BMD) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BMD opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.34 ($1.17).

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc, formerly Baronsmead VCT 3 Plc, is a United kingdom-based investment company. The Company seeks to achieve long-term investment returns for private investors. The Company’s segment is being investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom growth businesses, whether unquoted or trade on Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

