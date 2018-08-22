Barclays Reiterates $25.00 Price Target for Welbilt (WBT)

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) has been given a $25.00 target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. CL King assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Welbilt from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of WBT opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Welbilt had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel H. Horn sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $40,373.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,009,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,544,000 after buying an additional 1,470,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,868,000 after buying an additional 336,654 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,897,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after buying an additional 589,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,114,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,784,000 after buying an additional 1,287,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,214,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,709,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

