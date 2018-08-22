Barclays Reiterates $25.00 Price Target for Welbilt (WBT)

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) has been given a $25.00 target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. CL King assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Welbilt from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.
Shares of WBT opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, SVP Joel H. Horn sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $40,373.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,009,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,544,000 after buying an additional 1,470,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,868,000 after buying an additional 336,654 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,897,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after buying an additional 589,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,114,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,784,000 after buying an additional 1,287,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,214,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,709,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
