Barclays Analysts Give Siemens (SIE) a €105.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIE. Independent Research set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €129.90 ($147.61).

Shares of SIE opened at €110.66 ($125.75) on Monday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($115.23) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($151.58).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

