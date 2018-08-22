Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 24,949 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $53,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,869,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,786,000 after acquiring an additional 930,465 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 931,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,061,000 after acquiring an additional 152,243 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,460,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 476,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $107.93 and a 52 week high of $127.71.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

