BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) will report $15.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings. BankFinancial posted sales of $14.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full year sales of $60.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.60 million to $60.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $63.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $64.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankFinancial.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

In other BankFinancial news, EVP James J. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BFIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BankFinancial has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $279.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

