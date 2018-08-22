Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,578,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 28.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 169.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

NYSE TEL opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

