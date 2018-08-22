Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Takes Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Concho Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 25.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 13.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $135.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,818.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Concho Resources from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Concho Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.48.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.