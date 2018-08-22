Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 7,350 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 163,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after buying an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 8,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.41.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $177.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.