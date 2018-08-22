Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,445 Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,445 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $234,505.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,427 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,423,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,361 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $74.49 and a one year high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.33 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $103.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.21.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

