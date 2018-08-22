Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 995 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $136,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $142.67 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

