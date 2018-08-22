Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aspen Insurance were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHL. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Insurance in the first quarter worth $156,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 3,176.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 219,499 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:AHL opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Aspen Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.57%.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

