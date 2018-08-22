Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,806 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 13,908.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,110,000 after acquiring an additional 211,428 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $9,322,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Globus Medical by 613.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 200,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 172,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $6,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of GMED opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $6,830,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Paul sold 6,841 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $362,230.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080,869.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,279 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

