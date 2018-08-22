Bank of Montreal (BMO) is OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s 5th Largest Position

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,682,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 4.1% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $438,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 427,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,575,000 after buying an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 121,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 57,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 131,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NYSE BMO opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 16.37%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.747 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

