Banco Bradesco (BBD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.
BBD opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.94.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.
