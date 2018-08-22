Banco Bradesco (BBD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

BBD opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.1% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 165,169,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,233,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,386 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 190.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,417,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,184 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,424,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 133.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,053,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

