BancFirst Co. (BANF) Holdings Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 84.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BANF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

In other news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $187,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director H E. Rainbolt purchased 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $602,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.26 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 13.04%. analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.