Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 5.9% during the first quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

