Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,110 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 14.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 2,764,400 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $105,074,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.66. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 442.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on TUSK shares. Imperial Capital set a $46.00 price objective on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

