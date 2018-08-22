Bailard Inc. Acquires 547 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 344,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 81,298 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.