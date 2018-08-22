Bacanora Minerals Ltd (BCN) Receives GBX 110 Average PT from Analysts

Bacanora Minerals Ltd (LON:BCN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 110 ($1.41).

BCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Bacanora Minerals to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Bacanora Minerals in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bacanora Minerals from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of LON:BCN remained flat at $GBX 53 ($0.68) during midday trading on Friday. 60,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,426. Bacanora Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.50 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157 ($2.01).

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 97,389 hectares located in northern Mexico; and the Magdalena Borates project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 16,503 hectares located in Sonora State in northern Mexico.

