B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Reading International, Inc. Class A (RDI)

Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reading International, Inc. Class A’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. Reading International, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reading International, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Reading International, Inc. Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.33. Reading International, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 487,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

