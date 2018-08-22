B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ur-energy (URG)

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Ur-energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for Ur-energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on URG. TheStreet lowered Ur-energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Ur-energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ur-energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.44.

Shares of URG stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Ur-energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Ur-energy had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Ur-energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,299,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-energy by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 156,134 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 21,375,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 766,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-energy by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,802 shares during the period.

Ur-energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

