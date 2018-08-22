Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Given a $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.