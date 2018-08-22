Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Director Sells $456,620.98 in Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Mark W. Kroll sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $456,620.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 236.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,912,000 after purchasing an additional 637,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $16,797,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $9,737,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $14,197,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $10,420,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAXN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Imperial Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

