AVX Co. (AVX) Given $18.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. AVX’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AVX an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AVX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AVX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of AVX stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. AVX has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.00.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. AVX had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $454.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AVX will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. AVX’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In other AVX news, SVP Peter Venuto sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $38,031.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,886.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt P. Cummings sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,372. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AVX by 150.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 310,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AVX by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,342,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,418,000 after buying an additional 239,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AVX by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVX by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after buying an additional 124,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

