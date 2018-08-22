Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital set a $111.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,349. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $91.98 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 47.47%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

In related news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 40.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $3,296,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

