AvatarCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.00 (AV)

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One AvatarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AvatarCoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. AvatarCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00044818 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009216 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000391 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000930 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

AvatarCoin Coin Profile

AvatarCoin (AV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2016.

Buying and Selling AvatarCoin

AvatarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvatarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvatarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvatarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

