Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 1,642 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,226,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 438,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.67.

3M stock opened at $205.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $190.57 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

