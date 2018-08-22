Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk faces significant product concentration risk as it derives a major portion of its revenues from a handful of products like AUTOCAD and AUTOCAD LT. Although it is making continuous efforts to diversify its revenues, future decline in demand for any of these products will affect the company’s growth adversely. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, Autodesk is well positioned to capitalize on the rapid adoption of computer-aided designing and manufacturing in both its domestic and overseas markets. Meanwhile, estimates have increased lately ahead of the company’s second quarter earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.21.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 313.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $997,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock worth $2,890,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 53.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 196.5% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 224,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 148,575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Autodesk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Autodesk by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

