Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $456.60

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 456.60 ($5.84) and last traded at GBX 454.80 ($5.81), with a volume of 2549960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 446.60 ($5.71).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 326 ($4.17) to GBX 328 ($4.19) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 365 ($4.67) in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 415 ($5.30) to GBX 435 ($5.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 409.53 ($5.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

