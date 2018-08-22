Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $456.60

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2018 // No Comments

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 456.60 ($5.84) and last traded at GBX 454.80 ($5.81), with a volume of 2549960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 446.60 ($5.71).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 326 ($4.17) to GBX 328 ($4.19) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 365 ($4.67) in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 415 ($5.30) to GBX 435 ($5.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 409.53 ($5.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply