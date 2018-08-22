Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 21.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 13.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

IAT opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a twelve month low of $722.70 and a twelve month high of $1,007.01.

