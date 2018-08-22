Aurora Mobile (JG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.15% from the company’s previous close.

JG stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

