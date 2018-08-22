Aurora Mobile (JG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.15% from the company’s previous close.
JG stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.80.
About Aurora Mobile
