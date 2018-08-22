AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,502,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,824,000 after purchasing an additional 968,531 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $931,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 546,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 639,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,178,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

AT&T stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

