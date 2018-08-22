ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$21.76 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$11.99 and a 1 year high of C$21.88.

In related news, insider Thomas Wildt sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.13, for a total value of C$207,339.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.