ATN International Inc (ATNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATNI shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Michael T. Prior sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $324,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,842,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,624 shares in the company, valued at $22,337,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $619,322 over the last 90 days. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the second quarter worth about $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATN International during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,734. ATN International has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $75.81. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.65. ATN International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

