Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $476.40 million, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Atlantic Capital had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital news, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 2,000 shares of Atlantic Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $573,377. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 279,444 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 958,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 764,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital by 80.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 251,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,720 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

