Athenex Inc (ATNX) Director Song-Yi Zhang Sells 70,133 Shares

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 70,133 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $1,204,884.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Song-Yi Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 43,845 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $724,757.85.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 70,584 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $1,134,284.88.

On Friday, May 25th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 9,592 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $159,323.12.

Athenex stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Athenex Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 122.29%. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Athenex by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,258,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

