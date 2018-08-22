Athenex Inc (ATNX) Director Jinn Wu Acquires 5,000 Shares

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Athenex Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -1.44.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.29% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 30.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at $411,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

