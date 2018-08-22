Assetmark Inc. Has $24.06 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Chevron stock opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.81 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.