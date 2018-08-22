Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.43 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total transaction of $518,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Lamattina sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.51, for a total transaction of $778,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,191.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,802,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $255.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.10% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue was up 221.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $245.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.