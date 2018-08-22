Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,292,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,940 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $42,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,292,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,903,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510,783 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 531.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,366,000 after buying an additional 2,094,436 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,564,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,345,000 after buying an additional 1,951,777 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,890,000. Finally, Bodenholm Capital AB purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,975,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,336,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $50,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

