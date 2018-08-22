Argent Capital Management LLC Has $70.62 Million Position in Masco Corp (MAS)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,260 shares during the quarter. Masco makes up approximately 2.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $70,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.45 to $35.79 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

