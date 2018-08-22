Argent Capital Management LLC Has $21.19 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $21,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 99,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 560,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 538,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,127,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,289,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

