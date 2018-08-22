Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,195 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 13.8% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 160,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 66.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

