Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Receives $14.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 154,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,530. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

