Aramark (ARMK) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aramark earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8444184583777 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Aramark stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.26%. research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

