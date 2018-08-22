AquaVenture (WAAS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AquaVenture in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on AquaVenture from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on AquaVenture in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NYSE WAAS opened at $18.28 on Monday. AquaVenture has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in AquaVenture during the second quarter worth $1,604,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AquaVenture during the second quarter worth $1,268,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 578,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 53.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 80,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 117.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

